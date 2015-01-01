Upload
Sign Up Login

Crown Garden SPA & Massage in Quezon City Manila New Normal 2020 | Mady Lim

Ryan McClure

Subscribe4

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 10 hours ago in the category Videos

    http://www.crowngardenspa.com/

    Crown Garden Spa is Best Spa for massage in Quezon City Manila.

    We are a complete spa shop.

    We offer massage, body scrub, sauna, Facial, Cavitation/RF slimming, IPL hair removal, Nail and polygel nail extensions, eye lash extensions, Foot spa and more.

    We offer 2-5 Hours discounted combination spa packages for singles and couples in Quezon City Manila.

    You will enjoy our clean facilities, indoor garden/tea waiting area, waterfalls, and the sounds of overhead soothing spa music.



    Source: https://youtu.be/zBAnbH2Dfwk
  • massage in quezon citymassage in manilaspa in quezon cityspa in Manilanail extensions quezon citynail extensions Manila