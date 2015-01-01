Crown Garden SPA, FACIAL, RF, IPL HAIR REMOVAL, POLYGEL, PEDICURE & FOOT SPA In Quezon City Manila | Mady Lim

Please login in order to report media.
http://www.crowngardenspa.com/
Crown Garden Spa is Best Spa for massage in Quezon City Manila.
We are a complete spa shop.
We offer massage, body scrub, sauna, Facial, Cavitation/RF slimming, IPL hair removal, Nail and polygel nail extensions, eye lash extensions, Foot spa and more.
We offer 2-5 Hours discounted combination spa packages for singles and couples in Quezon City Manila.
You will enjoy our clean facilities, indoor garden/tea waiting area, waterfalls, and the sounds of overhead soothing spa music.
Source: https://youtu.be/N-HF5x1bNag