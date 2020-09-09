Upload
Sign Up Login

THE 4th ANNUAL BREAST CANCER AWARENESS CONCERT-SOUL DYNASTY GROUP

Ryan McClure

Subscribe4

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 23 hours ago in the category Videos

    https://payperviewliveevents.cleeng.com/the-4th-annual-breast-cancer-awareness-concert-soul-dynasty-group/E876068672_US

    Soul Dynasty Music Group Presents.


    The 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert.


    Performing a Live Virtually Broadcast Concert Event October 24th, 2020 Show Time Airing at 8:00 PM EST/ 5:00 PM PST EARLY BIRD SPECIAL STARTING 9/9/20 until 10/18/20 for $14.99!
    The original price will be $19.99 the day after.


    WORLDWIDE ON PAY PER VIEW LIVE EVENTS:
    Watch The Electrifying Performances:
    Le-Andria Johnson, Dorinda Clark- Cole, Zacardi Cortez, Jekalyn Carr, Paul Porter, and Keith Wonderboy Johnson.


    A BENEFITS CONCERT FOR BALD MAMA AND SOUL DYNASTY CARES HOSTED BY PAUL PORTER & APOSTLE CRYSTAL DEWAR.



    Source: https://youtu.be/SBlYNKOhqBw
  • breastcancerawarenessppvlivelivemusicspiritualawakeningvirtualAllLivesMatterLeAndriaJohnsonDorindaClarkColeZacardiCotezJekalynCarrPaulPorterKeithWonderboyJohnsonentertainment