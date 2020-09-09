Please login in order to report media.
https://payperviewliveevents.cleeng.com/the-4th-annual-breast-cancer-awareness-concert-soul-dynasty-group/E876068672_US
Soul Dynasty Music Group Presents.
The 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert.
Performing a Live Virtually Broadcast Concert Event October 24th, 2020 Show Time Airing at 8:00 PM EST/ 5:00 PM PST EARLY BIRD SPECIAL STARTING 9/9/20 until 10/18/20 for $14.99!
The original price will be $19.99 the day after.
WORLDWIDE ON PAY PER VIEW LIVE EVENTS:
Watch The Electrifying Performances:
Le-Andria Johnson, Dorinda Clark- Cole, Zacardi Cortez, Jekalyn Carr, Paul Porter, and Keith Wonderboy Johnson.
A BENEFITS CONCERT FOR BALD MAMA AND SOUL DYNASTY CARES HOSTED BY PAUL PORTER & APOSTLE CRYSTAL DEWAR.
Source: https://youtu.be/SBlYNKOhqBw