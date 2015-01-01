Upload
Wyre - Shujaa

Ryan McClure

    The East African, Kenyan award-winning Artist - Wyre have emerged on the global scene with his “Shujaa” track that’s taking the reggae industry by storm.

    #Caribbean music just got a bit hotter!

    Over the years, Wyre have collaborated with several local and international reggae Artists such as: #Alaine, #Cecile and the Grammy Award-winning #MorganHeritage.



    Best known for his release of quality videos and nonstopDISABLED hits, the upcoming release of #Shujaa have the local and international fans in a frenzy!

    The Shujaa popular music record is produced by Multi Platinum Grammy Award Producer, #JVibe

    Source: https://youtu.be/pmSlacFcuvU
