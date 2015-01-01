Pastor Ché Ahn - Equipping the Saints (Promo)

In 1984 Ché Ahn was called by God to Los Angeles to see a Great Harvest.

He believes that we are in a day and age where every medium is necessary for the Church to carry out this passionate pursuit of the Gospel, and to see God’s people equipped.

After much prayer and being led by the Holy Spirit, Ché has chosen 12 powerfully anointed leaders in their sphere of influence to join him on his new TV show, Equipping the Saints with Ché Ahn—premiering Tuesday, July 28 on GOD TV! Tune in weekly to hear stories of signs and wonders, receive biblically sound teachings and powerful insights on a variety of topics, ranging from the prophetic, business, family, education, government and more.





