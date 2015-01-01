Upload
Sign Up Login

General Flynn Take the Oath - Take the Oath With General Flynn

Ryan McClure

Subscribe3

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 1 hour ago in the category Videos

    https://bit.ly/taketheoath-wwg1wga Patriots around the world are taking the oath to defend freedom.

    Freedom is a right given to us by God.

    The enemy is trying to take it away forever.

    If you stand for freedom then let your voice be heard.

    #WWG1WGA

    Jesus Christ is God, is Lord and Saviour.


    John 3:16 KJV - For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life..



    Let's work together and end human trafficking! Digital Soldiers are increasing awareness.

    Get loud to save the children!!!! https://bit.ly/End-Human-Trafficking

    Text “HELPTHEM” to 51-555 for further instructions on how to get loud for the children.




    Source: https://youtu.be/pDq7nud2-C4
  • Take The OathGeneral FlynnFreedomWWG1WGAEnd Human TraffickingSave the Children