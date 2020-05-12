Upload
The George Samuels Story

Ryan McClure

    George Samuels from Springfield Mass, is the star of “The 10-year-old drug king pin”.

    A full feature documentary.



    The story of George Samuels as a 10-year-old boy who started selling drugs at an early age is hitting Hollywood Studios!

    No one knew that George was a drug dealer until he was busted at 33 years old as a multi millionaire.



    Check out the George Samuels story coming soon to a TV network near you.



    George takes over HOLLYWOOD,

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/giovannirodriguez/2020/05/12/how-the-post-pandemic-economy-will-impact-prisoners-and-their-victims/

    https://www.imdb.com/name/nm11336475/

    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12432598/


    https://youtu.be/1bVR5E5MY5o
