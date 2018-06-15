Big Hookz x Remo The Hitmaker - Right With You (Official Music Video) | STR8TEAM

https://www.facebook.com/BigHookz/



Big Hookz x Remo The Hitmaker The drop a new smashing hit single "RIGHT WITH YOU.





Shot in a beautiful neighborhood in Puerto Rico, audiences are taking on a journey of glamour and affluence, as characters in the video add to the story telling attempt of the visionary video director, Aim and Shoot.

This single is on his upcoming album called “Visionary (No Days Off)”, an afro Carribbean/RnB mix type album.

His last album was released early this year called “NS4L – NeverSettle4Less” under United Master & his label StrTeam Ent.





The release of the single “Right With You” took the world by storm.

Now, Big Hookz and his team has released the music video to the song, which has already become a hit in major online mediums.







Source: https://youtu.be/OK2Gr0hjP8M