K-6 feat. Speek Wyslee x Illie Av - Last Night

Steam on Spotify.



First video from the EP Lovers Affair by K6.



K-6 was born Sulayman Saul Sarr in Banjul The Gambia.



K-6 a singer, song writer who was introduced to making music when he was a teen by a distant relative from Senegal ( Ebrima Sow known as DJ Doff) who was actually living with K6 and his parents.

K6 and DJ Doff recorded their first single called Dayca Bi Nyor Kor Morm (we are the leaders of tomorrow) at the Bull Duff Studios coached by the late MJ, Starcy and Tiju Brain basically the former pepper house crew.







