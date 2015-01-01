Michael Dadson, Counselling and Neurofeedback, Brookswood Langley

https://michaeldadson.info/

I have been a professional counsellor for over 35 years and in that time, I have worked with hundreds of patients to overcome a variety of issues.

For more than 2 decades, I have held a certification as a Registered Clinical Counsellor for the British Columbia Association of Clinical Counsellors.

For over 25 years, I was an ordained Chaplain and I also have experience in childcare and family resources.





Volunteer work is a passion of myself and my wife, Jeanette.

We have been helping organizations that assist children with special needs for over 3 decades.

In addition, we are therapeutic foster parents that have done frequent work with children from all over the world that have been diagnosed with ADHD, Asperger’s, FASD, and other conditions that make life difficult.

I am certified as a Level 3 therapeutic foster parent and have years of experience with children with varying degrees of disabilities.





With these experiences in mind, I am well-suited to foster an environment of acceptance and diversity for my patients.

I have helped patients work through issues such as depression, addictions, anxiety, attachment, trauma, violent crimes, parenting, relationships, and much more.

It is my passion to make counselling a comfortable and safe space for people from all walks of life and I’ll continue to do so.







