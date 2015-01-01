Upload
J.Juice - Shake A Leg (Official Dance Video)

Ryan McClure

  • Uploaded 6 hours ago in the category Videos

    The most addictive dance song J.Juice Shake A Leg directed by Johnny B Good AKA J.Juice For Money Juice Entertainment.

    Song available everywhere: https://smarturl.it/shakealegbyjjuice LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, COMMENT & SHARE SHARE SHARE! #jjuice #shakealeg #shakealegchallenge Thank you to everybody that helps with the Shake A Leg video.

    Camera Man: Samuel, Isaiah, Kyra, Destiny, Jordan for Money Juice ENT & Karanja with 1 Shot Filmz.

    Dancers: Kyra Jean, Kimberly, Teedo with Money Juice ENT.

    & Nicole, Charles & Seraphim with Bitta Records, Panessia Young for stopping by & DeAnna Liburd Sumter & Antonio Sumter for letting us use your place Next N Line Event Hall.


    Follow me:
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jjuice803
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jjuice803
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/jjuice803
    TikTok: https://tiktok.com/jjuice803
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JJuice2006


    Source: https://youtu.be/GrkP9FKJuNE
  • j juicejjuicejuiceshake a legshake a leg challengedancemusic videonew musicindependent musicdance videodance song