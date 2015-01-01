J.Juice - Official Do Da Bird Dance

The Story Behind The Most Anticipated Dance video.



J.Juice Do Da Bird Dance

Produced By Zakee.



Directed By Johnny B Good AKA J.Juice.



I was making We Buy Houses sign for my Wholesale Real Estate Business when my partner Zakee sent me this beat to listen too.

The beat got into my soul and I started dancing.

I started waving my arms and the hook just came out of my mouth, so I knew we had something special so I called Zakee and asked him if I could have the beat to my follow up after my viral song Shake A Leg.

He said YES! Then I rushed to meet him at the Waffle House parking lot because he just finishes eating lunch with his co-worker and right there I did the dance and hook.

He went crazy and said that's a hit.

Then we went to his job and show it to another co-worker and he went nuts.

The rest is history.



Source: https://youtu.be/Zf4iDXimqXw