J.Juice - Official Do Da Bird Dance

Ryan McClure

  Uploaded 6 hours ago

    The Story Behind The Most Anticipated Dance video.


    J.Juice Do Da Bird Dance
    Produced By Zakee.


    Directed By Johnny B Good AKA J.Juice.


    I was making We Buy Houses sign for my Wholesale Real Estate Business when my partner Zakee sent me this beat to listen too.

    The beat got into my soul and I started dancing.

    I started waving my arms and the hook just came out of my mouth, so I knew we had something special so I called Zakee and asked him if I could have the beat to my follow up after my viral song Shake A Leg.

    He said YES! Then I rushed to meet him at the Waffle House parking lot because he just finishes eating lunch with his co-worker and right there I did the dance and hook.

    He went crazy and said that's a hit.

    Then we went to his job and show it to another co-worker and he went nuts.

    The rest is history.


