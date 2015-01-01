J.Juice - Official Do Da Bird Dance

Please login in order to report media.
The Story Behind The Most Anticipated Dance video.
J.Juice Do Da Bird Dance
Produced By Zakee.
Directed By Johnny B Good AKA J.Juice.
I was making We Buy Houses sign for my Wholesale Real Estate Business when my partner Zakee sent me this beat to listen too.
The beat got into my soul and I started dancing.
I started waving my arms and the hook just came out of my mouth, so I knew we had something special so I called Zakee and asked him if I could have the beat to my follow up after my viral song Shake A Leg.
He said YES! Then I rushed to meet him at the Waffle House parking lot because he just finishes eating lunch with his co-worker and right there I did the dance and hook.
He went crazy and said that's a hit.
Then we went to his job and show it to another co-worker and he went nuts.
The rest is history.
The song available HERE: https://smarturl.it/jjuicebirddance
Apple Music/iTunes https://music.apple.com/us/album/do-da-bird-dance-single/1507411161?l
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6Uu7F0...
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/track/137128669
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z5PFKR/
Follow me at:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/jjuice803
Instagram: http://instagram.com/jjuice803
Twitter: http://twitter.com/jjuice803
Tik Tok: http://tiktok.com/jjuice803
Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/jjuice803
YouTube: http://youtube.com/jjuice2006
#jjuice #birddancechallenge
Source: https://youtu.be/Zf4iDXimqXw