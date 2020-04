World Economy by Zoritmex.

Fake 3D animated office buildings and graphs representing world economy growth and recession.



This video can be used in any of your infographics business projects related to world economy, business and work.

Feel free to download this video following the link here:

https://gum.co/GLPNO (HD)

https://gum.co/eHihaW (4K)



Visit my website for more videos and motion graphics: http://zoritmex.com/

https://www.youtube.com/zoritmex