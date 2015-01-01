Upload
Sign Up Login

Big Boss by Zoritmex

Ryan McClure

Subscribe3

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 3 hours ago in the category Videos

    Big Boss by Zoritmex.

    2D animated office: managers and the big boss manipulating them as in a puppet show.


    If you like this 2D animation video, download it here:
    https://gum.co/KMNmN
    Follow me:
    https://dribbble.com/zoritmex
    https://gumroad.com/zoritmex
    Visit my website for more videos and motion graphics: http://zoritmex.com

    This video can be used in any of your business projects related to business, work, office, boss and manager relationships, employment, management, subordination, personnel, discipline, feeling stress and being manipulated.




    Source: https://youtu.be/J2mzmokQTeM
  • big bossmanagermanipulatebusinesspuppet showofficejobworkemployeremployeesalaryincomemoneycomputer