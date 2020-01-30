Geo Headlines 03 PM | 30th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 30th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

'Platelet count not provided': Punjab government asks Nawaz to submit complete medical report

Two soldiers martyred in operation against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan monitoring ‘evolving situation’ in China, says FO

Govt told to collect information about assets owned by Justice Isa's spouse from FBR

Judge accused of sexually assaulting girl in court evading investigation: report

International investors take note as Pakistani youth drive tech startups to success

New study reveals shorter coronavirus incubation period

Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force

Why is PM Imran refusing to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar?

Billie Eilish to take the Oscars stage for a 'special performance'







