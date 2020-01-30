Geo Headlines 03 PM | 30th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 30th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
'Platelet count not provided': Punjab government asks Nawaz to submit complete medical report
Two soldiers martyred in operation against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan monitoring ‘evolving situation’ in China, says FO
Govt told to collect information about assets owned by Justice Isa's spouse from FBR
Judge accused of sexually assaulting girl in court evading investigation: report
International investors take note as Pakistani youth drive tech startups to success
New study reveals shorter coronavirus incubation period
Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force
Why is PM Imran refusing to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar?
Billie Eilish to take the Oscars stage for a 'special performance'
