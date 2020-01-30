Geo Headlines 10 AM | 30th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 30th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan calls for two-state Palestine solution on pre-1967 lines after Trump ‘Peace Plan’
Terrified Pakistani students in China 'being kept in one room', no help from embassy
Brexit: European Parliament ratifies deal, sealing UK's exit
PM Imran 'won’t do his job & agree to an IG', tweets Bilawal
Why is PM Imran refusing to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar?
Moin Khan slams PCB for policies 'beyond any logic'
From the sea to your plate: This Karachi eatery serves customers fish in a unique way
India says Ayurveda, yoga could be answer for coronavirus
Nowshera boys arrested for gang-raping five-year-old
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/