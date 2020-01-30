Geo Bulletin 08 AM | 30th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 30th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Pakistan calls for two-state Palestine solution on pre-1967 lines after Trump ‘Peace Plan’

Terrified Pakistani students in China 'being kept in one room', no help from embassy

Brexit: European Parliament ratifies deal, sealing UK's exit

PM Imran 'won’t do his job & agree to an IG', tweets Bilawal

Why is PM Imran refusing to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar?

Moin Khan slams PCB for policies 'beyond any logic'

From the sea to your plate: This Karachi eatery serves customers fish in a unique way

India says Ayurveda, yoga could be answer for coronavirus

Nowshera boys arrested for gang-raping five-year-old



