Geo Headlines 05 PM | 29th January 2020

Sheikh Rashid should have resigned after train inferno left 70 dead, observes CJP Gulzar

‘Distrust’ between PM Imran, Chaudhrys of Gujrat exists: report

Death toll in China from coronavirus crosses 100 as markets wobble

Majority of businessmen feel Pakistan heading in wrong direction: Gallup survey

Pakistan govt mulls action plan to battle deadly coronavirus

Pakistan hang on to top T20I ranking following dead-rubber washout against Bangladesh

Kobe's relentless spirit inspired NBA fans, players

PSL to release 2020 anthem on Tuesday

Thousands mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ in London

UAE’s tech ambitions questioned amid Whatsapp, Skype ban



