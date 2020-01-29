Geo Headlines 04 PM | 29th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 04 PM | 29th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran meets Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam in Islamabad
SHC rules transfer of police officials was illegal
Four Pakistani students in China have tested positive for coronavirus, confirms SAPM Zafar
IHC issues notice to Faisal Vawda in concealment of dual citizenship case
ARU collected information against Justice Isa without lawful authority, argues counsel
PM Imran reviews CPEC progress, directs ministries to fast-track projects
From the sea to your plate: This Karachi eatery serves customers fish in a unique way
Watch: UK envoy expresses love for Pakistani food and cities in Urdu
PM Imran says nurses looked like 'hoors' after injection
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away
Pakistan hang on to top T20I ranking following dead-rubber washout against Bangladesh
