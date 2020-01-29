Geo Headlines 03 PM | 29th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 03 PM | 29th January 2020 | #GEONEWS







#GeoTopNews :

PM Imran meets Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam in Islamabad

SHC rules transfer of police officials was illegal

Four Pakistani students in China have tested positive for coronavirus, confirms SAPM Zafar

IHC issues notice to Faisal Vawda in concealment of dual citizenship case

ARU collected information against Justice Isa without lawful authority, argues counsel

PM Imran reviews CPEC progress, directs ministries to fast-track projects

From the sea to your plate: This Karachi eatery serves customers fish in a unique way

Watch: UK envoy expresses love for Pakistani food and cities in Urdu

PM Imran says nurses looked like 'hoors' after injection

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away

Pakistan hang on to top T20I ranking following dead-rubber washout against Bangladesh



