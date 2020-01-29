Geo Headlines 11 AM | 29th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 29th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



Cabinet delays decision to appoint new IG Sindh after allies express 'deep reservations'

State Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 13.25 percent

Sheikh Rashid should have resigned after train inferno left 70 dead, observes CJP Gulzar

Saeed Ghani mocks IG Sindh, says he should be named 'PTIG'

156 European Parliament members to move joint motion against discriminatory Indian Cititzenship law

From the sea to your plate: This Karachi eatery serves customers fish in a unique way

Watch: UK envoy expresses love for Pakistani food and cities in Urdu

PM Imran says nurses looked like 'hoors' after injection

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan passes away

