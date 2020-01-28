Aapas Ki Baat | Muneeb Farooq | 28 January 2020



Aapas Ki Baat is a quick-paced live show about the news and happenings over the national and international sphere.

It is the last word on the day current affair summing up issues with a 360-degree analysis and taking up unexplored angles of the news to obtain a new perspective from the news-makers.



Timings

Monday to Wednesday @ 11:05 PM

Repeat Next day @ 04:05 AM and 01:05 PM



Watch More Videos Subscribe - http://www.youtube.com/geonews



#AAPASKIBAAT

#MuneebFarooq