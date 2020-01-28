Geo Headlines 01 PM | 28th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 01 PM | 28th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan govt mulls action plan to battle deadly coronavirus
PM Imran, CM Murad agree on Mushtaq Mehar as new Sindh IGP
PM Imran calls on youth to bring Pakistan out of economic crisis
Conspiracy against KP govt foiled, says Pervez Khattak
Geo, The News story helps raise £40,000 for Quetta child's treatment in UK hospital
Pakistan hang on to top T20I ranking following dead-rubber washout against Bangladesh
Kobe's relentless spirit inspired NBA fans, players
PSL to release 2020 anthem on Tuesday
Thousands mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ in London
UAE’s tech ambitions questioned amid Whatsapp, Skype ban
