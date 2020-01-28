Geo Headlines 01 PM | 28th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 01 PM | 28th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Pakistan govt mulls action plan to battle deadly coronavirus

PM Imran, CM Murad agree on Mushtaq Mehar as new Sindh IGP

PM Imran calls on youth to bring Pakistan out of economic crisis

Conspiracy against KP govt foiled, says Pervez Khattak

Geo, The News story helps raise £40,000 for Quetta child's treatment in UK hospital

Pakistan hang on to top T20I ranking following dead-rubber washout against Bangladesh

Kobe's relentless spirit inspired NBA fans, players

PSL to release 2020 anthem on Tuesday

Thousands mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ in London

UAE’s tech ambitions questioned amid Whatsapp, Skype ban



