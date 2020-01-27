Geo Bulletin 09 PM | 27th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin 09 PM | 27th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Won't remove Buzdar as Punjab CM, know who is conspiring against him: PM Imran
Transparency International Pakistan says report does not reflect increase in corruption
Islamabad traffic crash: One dead, US Embassy car driver arrested
PM Imran to visit Karachi on Monday
KP ministers ousted for not heeding Cabinet decisions, creating difficulties: Yousafzai
Thousands mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ in London
No WhatsApp or Skype, only ToTok
Zartaj Gul all praises for PM Imran's 'killer smile'
Pakistan begins to manufacture environment friendly electric rickshaws
Israel allows citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for religious, business reasons
