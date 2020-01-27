Munafiq - EP 01 - 27th Jan 2020 - HAR PAL GEO DRAMAS



Ujala belongs to a middle class family.

When her father and brother who work for the rich business woman and politician Mrs.

Sabiha meet with an unfortunate deadly factory accident, she pressurizes Ujala’s mother to compromise.

As a result, despite her own reservations, Ujala agrees to marry Mrs.

Sabiha’s son for the greater benefit of her struggling poor family.

Ujala’s new life in the unfamiliar surroundings of her new rich household go from bad to worse when her new husband rejects her.

Will Ujala survive the constant onslaught of challenges? Will she ever be accepted and welcomed as a member of the new household? Or will she surrender to the manipulative plans of her in-laws?

Written By: Hina Huma Nafees | Directed By: Saleem Ghanchi | Produced By: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi | Production House: 7th Sky Entertainment



