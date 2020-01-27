Geo Bulletin 03 PM | 27th January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 27th January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :



Won't remove Buzdar as Punjab CM, know who is conspiring against him: PM Imran

Transparency International Pakistan says report does not reflect increase in corruption

Islamabad traffic crash: One dead, US Embassy car driver arrested

PM Imran to visit Karachi on Monday

KP ministers ousted for not heeding Cabinet decisions, creating difficulties: Yousafzai

Thousands mark India’s Republic Day as ‘Black Day’ in London

No WhatsApp or Skype, only ToTok

Zartaj Gul all praises for PM Imran's 'killer smile'

Pakistan begins to manufacture environment friendly electric rickshaws

Israel allows citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for religious, business reasons





