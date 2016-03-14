Upload
Meri Maa | Episode 144 | Geo Kahani

Geo Kahani

  Uploaded 46 minutes ago

    Meri Maa | Episode 144 | Geo Kahani


    The Soap Meri Maa is a story revolving around the family of Mr.

    Sultan and their love for a daughter, but God had other plans neither the eldest son and the daughter-in-law Yusuf & Fatima nor the other brother Rehan & Nimra had daughter as their 1st child, but Fatima’s 2nd child is a daughter the 1st girl in the family.

    The story takes a new turn after her birth.

    Written By: Kishor Asmal, Raheel Ahmed
    Directed By: Wajahat Hussain Gilani
    Produced By: A&B Entertainment

