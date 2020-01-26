#Geo Headlines 11 PM | 26th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :



PM Imran, Gen Bajwa condole with Turkey over loss of life in earthquake

Senior health official says no truth in reports of Coronavirus in Pakistan

PTI, MQM likely to make headway in reconciliation talks

FBR kicks off nationwide campaign against tax evaders and money launderers

ECP to hear petition seeking Faisal Vawda's disqualification on Feb 3

Abid Sher Ali files complaint against Faisal Vawda at UK's NCA

Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital next week: Hussain Nawaz

MNAs being provided unsafe drinking water: report

PM Imran elated as UK relaxes travel guidelines for Pakistan

KP cabinet decides to merge Levies with police

Balochistan Assembly speaker submits privilege motion against CM, own party lawmakers

