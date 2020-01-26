Upload
Sign Up Login

Aik Din Geo Ke Sath | Ustad Rafaqat Ali Khan | 26th January 2020

Geo News

Subscribe1

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 28 minutes ago in the category News

    Aik Din Geo Ke Sath | Ustad Rafaqat Ali Khan | 26th January 2020

    Get up close and personal with powerful personalities and influential individuals as GEO invites you to spend a day with politicians, film stars, musicians and athletes.

    Get to know the people behind the personalities on Aik Din Geo Kay Saath, with your host Sohail Warraich.

    Timings
    Every Saturday @ 07:30pm
    Repeat: Sunday 05:30 am & 09:30 pm

    Watch More Videos Subscribe - http://www.youtube.com/geonews
    #ADGKS
  • Aik Din Geo Ke SathGeoNewssohail warraichprogramUstad Rafaqat Ali KhanSinger26th January 2020Pakistani Singer