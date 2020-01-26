Geo Headlines 09 AM | 26th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 26th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Report sent to PM blames politicians, govt officials for wheat crisis

PM Imran slams 'irresponsible' statement by Indian army chief

Strongly urge Pakistan to work with FATF, ready to provide support: Alice Wells

Woman injured as India resorts to unprovoked shelling across LoC

Pakistan beat Bangladesh, clinch first T20I series win since 2018

Zartaj Gul all praises for PM Imran's 'killer smile'

India fails to get Republic Day protest banned in London

Pakistan begins to manufacture environment friendly electric rickshaws

What is the Coronavirus? What are Coronavirus symptoms? All you need to know

Decade-old magazine covers highlight contrast between modern-day Pakistan, India



