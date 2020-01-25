Geo Headlines 07 ٓPM | 25th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#Geo Headlines 07 PM | 25th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran, Gen Bajwa condole with Turkey over loss of life in earthquake
Senior health official says no truth in reports of Coronavirus in Pakistan
PTI, MQM likely to make headway in reconciliation talks
FBR kicks off nationwide campaign against tax evaders and money launderers
ECP to hear petition seeking Faisal Vawda's disqualification on Feb 3
Abid Sher Ali files complaint against Faisal Vawda at UK's NCA
Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital next week: Hussain Nawaz
MNAs being provided unsafe drinking water: report
PM Imran elated as UK relaxes travel guidelines for Pakistan
KP cabinet decides to merge Levies with police
Balochistan Assembly speaker submits privilege motion against CM, own party lawmakers
