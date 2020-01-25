Geo Headlines 01 ٓPM | 25th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#Geo Headlines - 01 PM | 25th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Abid Sher Ali files complaint against Faisal Vawda at UK's NCA
Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital next week: Hussain Nawaz
MNAs being provided unsafe drinking water: report
PM Imran elated as UK relaxes travel guidelines for Pakistan
KP cabinet decides to merge Levies with police
Balochistan Assembly speaker submits privilege motion against CM, own party lawmakers
AIOU issues schedule for admission test of merit-based programmes
China asks Pakistan to convene 10th JCC meeting under CPEC ahead of schedule: report
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tigers post 142-run target for Green Shirts in first T20I
Senate panel expresses reservations over government plan to hike Hajj cost: report
Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index
