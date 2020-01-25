Geo Headlines 12 ٓPM | 25th January 2020

#Geo Headlines - 12 PM | 25th January 2020 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Abid Sher Ali files complaint against Faisal Vawda at UK's NCA

Nawaz Sharif to be admitted in hospital next week: Hussain Nawaz

MNAs being provided unsafe drinking water: report

PM Imran elated as UK relaxes travel guidelines for Pakistan

KP cabinet decides to merge Levies with police

Balochistan Assembly speaker submits privilege motion against CM, own party lawmakers

AIOU issues schedule for admission test of merit-based programmes

China asks Pakistan to convene 10th JCC meeting under CPEC ahead of schedule: report

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tigers post 142-run target for Green Shirts in first T20I

Senate panel expresses reservations over government plan to hike Hajj cost: report

Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index



