Geo Headlines 12 ٓAM | 25th January 2020

China asks Pakistan to convene 10th JCC meeting under CPEC ahead of schedule: report

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tigers post 142-run target for Green Shirts in first T20I

Senate panel expresses reservations over government plan to hike Hajj cost: report

Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index

PM Imran to spearhead Kashmir campaign from Jan 25

India's missile defence system to affect balance of power in region: Pakistan

Lahore college drops session with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar after students' backlash

China helped Pakistan through difficult times, says PM Imran

London's Edgware Road — the home away from home for Pakistan's power players

PM Imran meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at WEF summit

Journalists demand justice for fellow who died of heart attack

'In Kashmir, everyone's battling Indian oppression except local media'

PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos



