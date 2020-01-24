Geo Bulletin 05 PM | 24th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin - 05 PM | 24th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
China asks Pakistan to convene 10th JCC meeting under CPEC ahead of schedule: report
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tigers post 142-run target for Green Shirts in first T20I
Senate panel expresses reservations over government plan to hike Hajj cost: report
Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index
PM Imran to spearhead Kashmir campaign from Jan 25
India's missile defence system to affect balance of power in region: Pakistan
Lahore college drops session with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar after students' backlash
China helped Pakistan through difficult times, says PM Imran
London's Edgware Road — the home away from home for Pakistan's power players
PM Imran meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at WEF summit
Journalists demand justice for fellow who died of heart attack
'In Kashmir, everyone's battling Indian oppression except local media'
PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos
