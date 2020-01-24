Geo Headlines 12 PM | 24th January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 24th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index
PM Imran to spearhead Kashmir campaign from Jan 25
India's missile defence system to affect balance of power in region: Pakistan
Lahore college drops session with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar after students' backlash
China helped Pakistan through difficult times, says PM Imran
London's Edgware Road — the home away from home for Pakistan's power players
PM Imran meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at WEF summit
Journalists demand justice for fellow who died of heart attack
'In Kashmir, everyone's battling Indian oppression except local media'
PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/