Geo Headlines 11 PM | 23rd January 2020

#GeoHeadlines 11 PM | 23rd January 2020



#GeoTopNews :

China categorically rejects comments against CPEC by US diplomat as 'pack of lies'

FIA tasked to probe wheat shortage

FATF satisfied by Pakistan's compliance on action plan: report

Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index

Col Inam can be released if he allows access to laptop, surrenders passport, SC told

PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos

India falls 10 places on 2019 Economist Democracy Index

Unidentified persons rob 15kg wheat from differently-abled man in Faisalabad

These tips can help you avoid the Coronavirus

Shoaib Akhtar says he has more money than Sehwag 'has hair on his head'



