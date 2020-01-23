Geo Bulletin 09 PM | 23rd January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin 09 PM | 23rd January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
China categorically rejects comments against CPEC by US diplomat as 'pack of lies'
FIA tasked to probe wheat shortage
FATF satisfied by Pakistan's compliance on action plan: report
Pakistan slips three spots on Corruption Perceptions Index
Col Inam can be released if he allows access to laptop, surrenders passport, SC told
PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos
India falls 10 places on 2019 Economist Democracy Index
Unidentified persons rob 15kg wheat from differently-abled man in Faisalabad
These tips can help you avoid the Coronavirus
Shoaib Akhtar says he has more money than Sehwag 'has hair on his head'
Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv