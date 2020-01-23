Geo Headlines 08 AM | 23rd January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 23rd January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

PM Imran says his govt's biggest challenge is to improve state institutions

Can't have two nuclear-armed countries even thinking about conflict, says PM Imran

US President Trump to visit Pakistan soon, says FM Qureshi

Pakistan issues health advisory for coronavirus

Pakistan has benefited from peace, will not become part of any conflict: PM Imran

PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos

India falls 10 places on 2019 Economist Democracy Index

Unidentified persons rob 15kg wheat from differently-abled man in Faisalabad

These tips can help you avoid the Coronavirus

Shoaib Akhtar says he has more money than Sehwag 'has hair on his head'



