Geo Headlines 08 AM | 23rd January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 08 AM | 23rd January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran says his govt's biggest challenge is to improve state institutions
Can't have two nuclear-armed countries even thinking about conflict, says PM Imran
US President Trump to visit Pakistan soon, says FM Qureshi
Pakistan issues health advisory for coronavirus
Pakistan has benefited from peace, will not become part of any conflict: PM Imran
PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump in Davos
India falls 10 places on 2019 Economist Democracy Index
Unidentified persons rob 15kg wheat from differently-abled man in Faisalabad
These tips can help you avoid the Coronavirus
Shoaib Akhtar says he has more money than Sehwag 'has hair on his head'
For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/