Geo Bulletin 03 PM | 22nd January 2020

#GeoBulletin - 03 PM | 22nd January 2020 | #GEONEWS





#GeoTopNews :

Trump meets 'friend' PM Imran, says will talk to Modi on Kashmir issue

Sikandar Sultan Raja named for CEC's slot as deadlock between govt, opposition breaks

ECP petition seeks Vawda's disqualification for hiding dual citizenship

SAPM Shahzad Akbar's brother accused of illegally occupying land near Islamabad

PIA awards Rs700mn contract for in-flight entertainment under dubious circumstances

Who is the next Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja?

Kamran Akmal: Should I go to PM Imran for my selection?

Nowshera child rape case: One of two accused confesses in court

University of Kotli lecturer fired after being found guilty of harassing student

Three men, one slot: Who from the PML-Q will be made federal minister?





