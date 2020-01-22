Geo Headlines 12 PM | 22nd January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 22nd January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Trump meets 'friend' PM Imran, says will talk to Modi on Kashmir issue
Sikandar Sultan Raja named for CEC's slot as deadlock between govt, opposition breaks
ECP petition seeks Vawda's disqualification for hiding dual citizenship
SAPM Shahzad Akbar's brother accused of illegally occupying land near Islamabad
PIA awards Rs700mn contract for in-flight entertainment under dubious circumstances
Who is the next Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja?
Kamran Akmal: Should I go to PM Imran for my selection?
Nowshera child rape case: One of two accused confesses in court
University of Kotli lecturer fired after being found guilty of harassing student
Three men, one slot: Who from the PML-Q will be made federal minister?
