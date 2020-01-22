Upload
Sign Up Login

Geo Headlines 10 AM | 22nd January 2020

Geo News

Subscribe1

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 2 hours ago in the category News

    #GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 22nd January 2020 | #GEONEWS



    #GeoTopNews :
    Trump meets 'friend' PM Imran, says will talk to Modi on Kashmir issue
    Sikandar Sultan Raja named for CEC's slot as deadlock between govt, opposition breaks
    ECP petition seeks Vawda's disqualification for hiding dual citizenship
    SAPM Shahzad Akbar's brother accused of illegally occupying land near Islamabad
    PIA awards Rs700mn contract for in-flight entertainment under dubious circumstances
    Who is the next Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja?
    Kamran Akmal: Should I go to PM Imran for my selection?
    Nowshera child rape case: One of two accused confesses in court
    University of Kotli lecturer fired after being found guilty of harassing student
    Three men, one slot: Who from the PML-Q will be made federal minister?
    For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
    Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/
  • Geo NewsGeo HeadlinesPakistan News22nd January 2020Pm Imran khanTrump meetsModiFATFworld economic forumSugar Shortagewheat shortage in Pakistanatta priceFogPunjabsnowfallBaraf bariPak vs BangCrickett20faryal talpurfarooq h naik10 AM