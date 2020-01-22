Geo Headlines 01 AM | 22nd January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 01 AM | 22nd January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Parliamentary panel likely to pick Sikandar Sultan Raja as next CEC
PM Imran departs for Davos to attend WEF
Pakistan focused on buying more time to avoid FATF blacklist: report
CM Murad formally asks PM Imran to direct establishment division for appointment of new Sindh IGP
Nanbais of Peshawar go on strike against rising wheat prices
Hindu couple ties the knot at mosque in India
PM Imran Khan featured on cover of Time's Davos special issue
PSL 2020 tickets go on sale
Amazing: Did you know about this hidden symbolism in the Minaar-e-Pakistan?
How the wheat crisis unfolded across Pakistan
