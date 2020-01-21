Upload
Geo Headlines 05 PM | 21st January 2020

Geo News

  • Uploaded 1 hour ago in the category News

    #GeoHeadlines - 05 PM | 21st January 2020 | #GEONEWS
    #GeoTopNews :
    Parliamentary panel likely to pick Sikandar Sultan Raja as next CEC
    PM Imran departs for Davos to attend WEF
    Pakistan focused on buying more time to avoid FATF blacklist: report
    CM Murad formally asks PM Imran to direct establishment division for appointment of new Sindh IGP
    Nanbais of Peshawar go on strike against rising wheat prices
    Hindu couple ties the knot at mosque in India
    PM Imran Khan featured on cover of Time's Davos special issue
    PSL 2020 tickets go on sale
    Amazing: Did you know about this hidden symbolism in the Minaar-e-Pakistan?
    How the wheat crisis unfolded across Pakistan

  • Geo NewsGeo HeadlinesPakistan News05 PM