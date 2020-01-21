#GeoHeadlines - 04 PM | 21st January 2020 | #GEONEWS

Geo Headlines 04 PM | 21st January 2020

Top News:

Parliamentary panel likely to pick Sikandar Sultan Raja as next CEC

PM Imran departs for Davos to attend WEF

Pakistan focused on buying more time to avoid FATF blacklist: report

CM Murad formally asks PM Imran to direct establishment division for appointment of new Sindh IGP

Nanbais of Peshawar go on strike against rising wheat prices

Hindu couple ties the knot at mosque in India

PM Imran Khan featured on cover of Time's Davos special issue

PSL 2020 tickets go on sale

Amazing: Did you know about this hidden symbolism in the Minaar-e-Pakistan?

How the wheat crisis unfolded across Pakistan



