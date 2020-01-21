Geo Bulletin 08 AM | 21st January 2020

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 21st January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
ECC approves import of wheat without regulatory duty on emergency basis
After wheat shortage, Pakistan now faces sugar crisis
PM Imran to meet US President Trump at Davos 2020
CTD foils terrorism bid in Quetta, killing two terrorists in action
Federal minister Faisal Vawda may have hidden his dual nationality from ECP
PSL 2020 tickets go on sale
How the wheat crisis unfolded across Pakistan
PM Imran Khan featured on cover of Time's Davos special issue
Hindu couple ties the knot at mosque in India
Sarmad Khoosat says receiving threats, considers withdrawing 'Zindagi Tamasha'
Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv