Geo Headlines 09 AM | 21st January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 09 AM | 21st January 2020





#GeoTopNews :

ECC approves import of wheat without regulatory duty on emergency basis

After wheat shortage, Pakistan now faces sugar crisis

PM Imran to meet US President Trump at Davos 2020

CTD foils terrorism bid in Quetta, killing two terrorists in action

Federal minister Faisal Vawda may have hidden his dual nationality from ECP

PSL 2020 tickets go on sale

How the wheat crisis unfolded across Pakistan

PM Imran Khan featured on cover of Time's Davos special issue

Hindu couple ties the knot at mosque in India

Sarmad Khoosat says receiving threats, considers withdrawing 'Zindagi Tamasha'



