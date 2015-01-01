Upload
Sign Up Login

Multitasking by Zoritmex

Ryan McClure

Subscribe3

Please login in order to report media.

  • Uploaded 1 hour ago in the category Videos

    Multitasking by Zoritmex.

    2D animation of a six-handed multitasking manager.

    The audio used in the preview is not included into the video.


    If you like this 2D animation video, download it here:
    https://gum.co/lbyVE
    Follow me:
    https://dribbble.com/zoritmex
    https://gumroad.com/zoritmex
    Visit my website for more After Effects templates and videos: http://zoritmex.com

    This video can be used in any of your business projects related to business, work, office, multitasking, deadline, stress and feeling overwhelmed.

    Feel free to download this video following the link above.


    https://youtu.be/PWqa2Khxzyk
    https://www.youtube.com/zoritmex

  • multitaskingofficeworking tablejobemploymentbusinessincome moneyfreelance working daykeyboardmousephonecallingAfter Effects templatesvideo