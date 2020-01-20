Upload
Geo Headlines 11 AM | 20th January 2020

Geo News

  • Uploaded 57 minutes ago in the category News

    #GeoHeadlines - 11 AM | 20th January 2020 | #GEONEWS


    #GeoTopNews :
    PM Imran warns India of response over continuous LoC firing, asks UNSC to intervene
    Wheat prices to start declining from Monday, says food security minister Khusro Bakhtiar
    Karachi: Two killed as car plunges into sea
    PM Imran ready to talk to opposition: Naeemul Haque
    US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan to discuss bilateral issues
    Changing the trend: Geo’s Jirga programme aims at finding solutions to country’s problems
    Nowshera men arrested for allegedly raping, drowning seven-year-old girl
    Britain´s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan begin a new life as ordinary people
    WhatsApp experiences glitches as users around the world flock to social media
    Muslim women MPs now outnumber male counterparts in UK parliament

  • Geo NewsGeo HeadlinesPakistan News20th January 2020Pm Imran khanwheat shortage in Pakistanatta priceJFogPunjabsnowfallBaraf bariKhusro BakhtiarPak vs BangCrickett20Faisal Vawdaasad ullahOwn AbbasThe NewsECshaukat yousafzai11 Am