Geo Headlines 10 AM | 20th January 2020

#GeoHeadlines - 10 AM | 20th January 2020 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran warns India of response over continuous LoC firing, asks UNSC to intervene
Wheat prices to start declining from Monday, says food security minister Khusro Bakhtiar
Karachi: Two killed as car plunges into sea
PM Imran ready to talk to opposition: Naeemul Haque
US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan to discuss bilateral issues
Changing the trend: Geo’s Jirga programme aims at finding solutions to country’s problems
Nowshera men arrested for allegedly raping, drowning seven-year-old girl
Britain´s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan begin a new life as ordinary people
WhatsApp experiences glitches as users around the world flock to social media
Muslim women MPs now outnumber male counterparts in UK parliament
